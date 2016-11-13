Dave Chappelle, ‘SNL' give thoughtful coda to election

LOS ANGELES (AP) – “Saturday Night Live” called on host Dave Chappelle’s wit for a thoughtful coda to a divisive presidential campaign.
Chappelle joked about the unrest following Donald Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton, saying he hadn’t seen white people so mad since the O.J. Simpson verdict.
Besides the one-liners, Chappelle talked seriously about giving Trump a chance. In return, the comedian said, the “historically disenfranchised” demand a chance as well.
“SNL” opened with cast member Kate McKinnon, the show’s Hillary Clinton mimic, singing the late Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.” Alec Baldwin’s Trump was absent from the show.
