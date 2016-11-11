Nov. 14 supermoon is closest moon to Earth since 1948

The supermoon on Monday, Nov. 14, 2016, is expected to be "super" for two reasons: It is the only supermoon this year to be completely full, and it is the closest moon to Earth since 1948. (Courtesy of NASA)

Cat lover happy to reunite Florida family with their cat

Friends of Felines' Kelly Schuhs, who takes care of some colonies of feral cats in Delano, discovered a tame cat a few months ago only to find out that its owners from Florida, who lost the cat while on vacation here, had been looking for it, setting up a happy reunion for Ninja and her owners. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

Highway trooper rescues bald eagle on Florida turnpike

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper rescued an American Bald Eagle who flew into a Jeep on Florida's Turnpike on Tuesday, October 18, 2016. The eagle struck the windshield and was stunned. Florida Highway trooper, Julio Velez, rescued the eagle and placed him in his patrol car and called animal rescue. The eagle is recovering at the Birds Of Prey Center in Maitland, Florida. (Courtesy of FHP Orlando)

Wichita State professor leads team to uncover mammoth remains

Wichita State associate anthropology professor David Hughes and recent graduate Steven Roberts led a group of graduate students on a excavation of mammoth remains near Cunningham on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016. The team removed the fossil's tusk which will be taken to WSU for further examination. The mammoth tusk was uncovered recently during a construction project near Cunningham. Mammoths migrated to the Americas during the Pleistocene, perhaps as early as 100,000 years ago and were resident here throughout the ice age until about 12,000 years ago when they became extinct. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

Horse named Bob saved from North Carolina flooding

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office deputies helped save a horse named Bob from rising floodwater on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. Floods caused by Hurricane Matthew threatened to swamp the livestock pens at the Cumberland County Animal Control in Fayetteville, North Carolina, before Bob was rescued. (Courtesy of Sheriff Earl "Moose" Butler / Cumberland County via Facebook)

