10 Things to Know for Today

1. IT'S ELECTION DAY, FINALLY
Will Americans choose Hillary Clinton as the nation's first female commander in chief or billionaire businessman Donald Trump, whose volatile campaign has upended U.S. politics.
2. ANALYSIS: WINNER MUST HELP HEAL GASH IN AMERICAN POLITICS
AP finds that the splits between whites and minorities, between men and women, between those with college degrees and those without widened since the last election.
3. ELECTION INTEGRITY CALLED INTO QUESTION
Trump's unsupported warnings of a rigged election, fears of voter intimidation at the polls and concerns about election systems being hacked lead to unusual tension.
4. IRAQI AUTHORITIES INSPECT MASS GRAVE
The site was discovered outside the IS-held city of Mosul where bulldozers extracted piles of bones and decomposed and decapitated bodies among garbage and clothes.
5. SOUTH KOREAN PRESIDENT TO LET PARLIAMENT CHOOSE PRIME MINISTER
The move by Park Geun-hye is a major political concession to growing anger as she scrambles to defuse an escalating influence-peddling scandal.
6. KILLINGS SPARK RECKONING OVER STATUS OF ARAB WOMEN IN ISRAEL
After years of silence, Arab citizens are now calling for more police and social services in their long-neglected neighborhoods.
7. BRITISH BANKER GUILTY OF MURDERING INDONESIANS IN HONG KONG
In one of the killings, prosecutors say Rurik Jutting was using cocaine while he tortured 23-year-old Sumarti Ningsih for three days and then slit her throat.
8. BRANGELINA CUSTODY DEAL REACHED
Angelina Jolie Pitt will continue to have sole custody of her six children with Brad Pitt in a joint agreement reached by the actors, a representative for the actress says.
9. SPORTS TEAMS GET OUT THE VOTE
With so many pro athletes working in a state other than the one they call home, their brethren are making sure those who do want to vote have all the information they need.
10. SEAHAWKS DODGE BILLS COMEBACK
Jimmy Graham catches two touchdown passes from Russell Wilson, and Seattle holds off a late rally by Buffalo for a 31-25 win, a game marred by questions about the officiating.
