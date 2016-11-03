The Latest: Embattled S. Korea president to address nation

The Latest on South Korea's political scandal (all times local):
---
9:10 a.m.
Much will be on the line for President Park Geun-hye as she addresses the nation over a scandal that allegedly saw her longtime confidante manipulating government power from the shadows.
Park is to appear before television cameras Friday morning. Last week she acknowledged that she had relied on her friend, Choi Soon-sil, the daughter of a cult leader who has no official government role, for help editing presidential speeches and other undefined "public relations" issues.
Anger has exploded in the days since, with media reports claiming the influence Choi had on Park went much deeper. Thousands have protested, Park has fired many of her senior aides and is replacing her prime minister, and her approval rating has dropped to single digits.
Choi has been formally arrested and Park's prime minister nominee has suggested that the president can be directly investigated.
This will all be swirling around her as Park steps before the cameras.
---
11 p.m.
A South Korean court has approved an arrest warrant for a longtime friend of President Park Geun-hye.
Choi Soon-sil has faced allegations that she controlled the government from the shadows and pushed businesses to donate millions of dollars to two foundations that she controlled.
The allegations touched off a political scandal that has plunged the country into the biggest political turmoil in years. One recent opinion survey showed Park's approval rating at about 9 percent.
Seoul Central District Court spokesman Shin Jae-hwan said late Thursday that Seoul Central District Court accepted a request from prosecutors to issue a warrant to arrest Choi.
---
4 p.m.
South Korean President Park Geun-hye's choice for prime minister says Park can be the subject of the ongoing investigation into a snowballing influence-peddling scandal involving her longtime friend.
The comments by Kim Byong-joon Thursday came as opposition lawmakers are stepping up their demands that prosecutors directly investigate Park to get to the bottom of the scandal.
South Korean media speculate Park's friend, Choi Soon-sil, pulled government affairs from the shadows and pushed businesses to donate millions of dollars to two foundations that she controlled.
Kim told a televised conference that he thinks it's possible to have Park investigated. He says there are different interpretations of a constitution provision that grants sitting presidents immunity from criminal lawsuits.
But he says the procedures and methods of any such probe of the head of state must be carefully done.
---
10:20 a.m.
South Korean prosecutors have detained a former senior aide of President Park Geun-hye as they widen their investigations into a snowballing political scandal centering on whether the president's longtime friend was pulling government strings from the shadows.
Ahn Jong-beom is the second person detained over the scandal that has triggered mounting calls for Park's resignation. Earlier this week, prosecutors detained Park's friend, Choi Soon-sil, and requested an arrest warrant for her.
South Korean media speculate Choi, who has no government position, made policy recommendations for Park and pushed businesses to donate millions of dollars to two foundations she controlled.
A Seoul prosecution office said Thursday it has detained Ahn while questioning him over his alleged involvement in extracting $70 million of company donations.
Prosecutors have to determine whether to seek an arrest warrant for Ahn or release him by Friday.
