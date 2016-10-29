Nation & World

October 29, 2016 7:04 PM

Center-right party leads in Iceland national election

By JILL LAWLESS Associated Press
REYKJAVIK, Iceland

The center-right Independence Party is gaining the biggest vote share in early results from Iceland's national election, with the radical Pirate Party still hoping to become the second-largest group in parliament.

With roughly a quarter of the votes counted in Saturday's election, the Independence Party had about 30 percent of the ballots cast and the Pirates about 13 percent.

It's a worse result for the anti-authoritarian Pirates than some polls had suggested, and a better performance than predicted for the Independence Party, which has governed in a coalition since 2013.

The election is being held amid widespread public discontent with Iceland's traditional elites.

It was called after the prime minister was ousted in April by public protests over his offshore holdings, revealed in the leaked Panama Papers.

