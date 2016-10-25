Teen shot outside Utah middle school by classmate

A woman wipes her eyes outside of Union Middle School in Sandy, Utah, after a shooting involving an argument between two juveniles took place outside of the school, on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016. The victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital. His condition was not immediately known. The suspected shooter is in police custody.
Principal Kelly Tauteoli hugs a woman outside of Union Middle School after a shooting involving an argument between two juveniles took place outside of the school, in Sandy, Utah on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016.
Officials investigate the scene of a shooting outside Union Middle School in Sandy, Utah, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016. Authorities say a boy has been shot by a classmate outside of the middle school in the Salt Lake City suburb of Sandy.
A group of kids gather across the street as police investigate a teen shot in argument near Union Middle School in Sandy, Utah, on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016. Sandy police Sgt. Dean Carriger said the victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital and is in critical condition. Police arrested a 14-year-old who they believe was the shooter, said Carriger.
Mason Lewis, 14, is comforted by a passerby after learning that his friend was shot outside Union Middle School in Sandy, Utah, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016. A 16-year-old boy was shot twice and critically wounded by another teenager Tuesday afternoon when the two got into argument outside the middle school in a Salt Lake City suburb, authorities said.
Kalani Matthews, 17, right, and his friends gather around Rachel Otteson as they try to see photos of the Union Middle School shooting suspect, found on the Internet in West Valley City, Utah, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016. A 16-year-old boy was shot twice and critically wounded by another teenager Tuesday afternoon when the two got into argument outside the middle school in a Salt Lake City suburb, authorities said.
Kalani Matthews, 17, right, gets a hug from Dusti Rowland, 16, across the street from Union Middle School in Sandy, Utah, after a shooting Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016. Matthews said it was his brother that was injured in the shooting. A 16-year-old boy was critically injured after being shot outside Union Middle School by a 14-year-old, who is a student at the middle school, police said. The shooting occurred about 3 p.m. when two teenage boys got into an argument on a field north of the school, said Sandy police Sgt. Dean Carriger.The shooting occurred about 3 p.m. when two teenage boys got into an argument on a field north of the school, said Sandy police Sgt. Dean Carriger. The victim was transported by ambulance in critical condition to Intermountain Medical Center, where he went into surgery. The 14-year-old suspect is in custody.
A 16-year-old boy was critically injured after being shot outside Union Middle School in Sandy, Utah on Tuesday Oct. 25, 2016, by a 14-year-old, who is a student at the middle school. The shooting occurred about 3 p.m. when two teenage boys got into an argument on a field north of the school, said Sandy police Sgt. Dean Carriger. The victim was transported by ambulance in critical condition to Intermountain Medical Center, where he went into surgery. The 14-year-old suspect is in custody.
Kalani Matthews, 17, and friend watch from across the street from Union Middle School in Sandy, Utah, after a shooting Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016. Matthews said it was his brother that was injured in the shooting. A 16-year-old boy was critically injured after being shot outside Union Middle School by a 14-year-old, who is a student at the middle school, police said. The shooting occurred about 3 p.m. when two teenage boys got into an argument on a field north of the school, said Sandy police Sgt. Dean Carriger.The shooting occurred about 3 p.m. when two teenage boys got into an argument on a field north of the school, said Sandy police Sgt. Dean Carriger. The victim was transported by ambulance in critical condition to Intermountain Medical Center, where he went into surgery. The 14-year-old suspect is in custody.
Kalani Matthews, 17, center, sits with friends across the street from Union Middle School in Sandy, Utah, after a shooting Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016. Matthews said it was his brother that was injured in the shooting. A 16-year-old boy was critically injured after being shot outside Union Middle School by a 14-year-old, who is a student at the middle school, police said. The shooting occurred about 3 p.m. when two teenage boys got into an argument on a field north of the school, said Sandy police Sgt. Dean Carriger.The victim was transported by ambulance in critical condition to Intermountain Medical Center, where he went into surgery. The 14-year-old suspect is in custody.
Police officers work the scene after a teen was shot outside Union Middle School in Sandy, Utah, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016. A 16-year-old boy was shot twice and critically wounded by another teenager Tuesday afternoon when the two got into argument outside the middle school in a Salt Lake City suburb, authorities said.
