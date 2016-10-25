Nation & World

October 25, 2016 2:14 AM

Death toll in Pakistan police academy attack rises to 59

By ABDUL SATTAR Associated Press
QUETTA, Pakistan

A Pakistani police official says the death toll from a brazen overnight militant attack on a police training center in the southwestern city of Quetta has risen to 59 people, mostly police cadets and trainees.

Shahzada Farhat, spokesman for the police in Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province, said on Tuesday that 117 were wounded in the attack.

He says most of the casualties were police cadets but some army personnel who responded to the assault were also among the casualties.

There are fears the death toll could rise further in what has been one of the deadliest attacks on Pakistan's security forces in recent years.

Militants stormed the academy shortly before midnight, gunning down sleeping police recruits and waging a ferocious gunbattle for four hours before blowing themselves up.

