Death toll in Pakistan police academy attack rises to 59

Local residents offer the funeral prayer of an intelligence officer in Charsadda, Pakistan, Monday, Oct. 24, 2016. Police officer Khalid Khan says two gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire early on Monday, killing intelligence officer Akbar Ali in the Charsadda district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Khan says the attackers fled the scene.
Zia Muhammad
AP Photo
A Pakistani volunteer and a police officer rush an injured person to a hospital in Quetta, Pakistan, Monday, Oct. 24, 2016. A government official said tens of police trainees were killed when gunmen attacked a hostel at a police training center in Pakistan's restive southwestern Baluchistan province.
Arshad Butt
AP Photo
Pakistani volunteers rush an injured person to a hospital in Quetta, Pakistan, Monday, Oct. 24, 2016. A government official said tens of police trainees were killed when gunmen attacked a hostel at a police training center in Pakistan's restive southwestern Baluchistan province.
Arshad Butt
AP Photo
Pakistani volunteers and police officers rush an injured person to a hospital in Quetta, Pakistan, Monday, Oct. 24, 2016, after two separate attacks in Pakistan. Gunmen stormed a police training center in the restive southwestern province of Baluchistan Monday, leaving several people wounded, hours after another attack near to Quetta leaving two customs officers dead, authorities said.
Arshad Butt
AP Photo
Pakistani volunteers rush an injured person to a hospital in Quetta, Pakistan, Monday, Oct. 24, 2016, after two separate attacks in Pakistan. Gunmen stormed a police training center in the restive southwestern province of Baluchistan Monday, leaving several people wounded, hours after another attack near to Quetta leaving two customs officers dead, authorities said.
Arshad Butt
AP Photo
Pakistani volunteers rush an injured person to a hospital in Quetta, Pakistan, Monday, Oct. 24, 2016, after two separate attacks in Pakistan. Gunmen stormed a police training center in the restive southwestern province of Baluchistan Monday, leaving several people wounded, hours after another attack near to Quetta leaving two customs officers dead, authorities said.
Arshad Butt
AP Photo
A Pakistani volunteer and a police officer rush an injured person to a hospital in Quetta, Pakistan, Monday, Oct. 24, 2016, after two separate attacks in Pakistan. Gunmen stormed a police training center in the restive southwestern province of Baluchistan Monday, leaving several people wounded, hours after another attack near to Quetta leaving two customs officers dead, authorities said.
Arshad Butt
AP Photo
Pakistani army troops patrol following militants' attack on a police training center in Quetta, Pakistan, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016. Gunmen stormed the police training center late Monday in Pakistan's restive Baluchistan province and detonated explosive vests, killing dozens of police trainees and wounding many others, authorities said.
Arshad Butt
AP Photo
Pakistani family members of victims visit a police training center where gunmen opened fire in Quetta, Pakistan, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016. Gunmen stormed the police training center late Monday in Pakistan's restive Baluchistan province and detonated explosive vests, killing dozens of police trainees and wounding many others, authorities said.
Arshad Butt
AP Photo
Pakistani family members of victims mourn outside a police training center where gunmen opened fire, in Quetta, Pakistan, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016. Gunmen stormed the police training center late Monday in Pakistan's restive Baluchistan province and detonated explosive vests, killing dozens of police trainees and wounding many others, authorities said.
Arshad Butt
AP Photo
Pakistani police officers stand guard outside a police training center which was attacked by militants in Quetta, Pakistan, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016. Gunmen stormed a police training center late Monday in Pakistan's restive Baluchistan province and detonated explosive vests, killing dozens of police trainees and wounding many others, authorities said.
Arshad Butt
AP Photo
Comments