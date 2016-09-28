World figures to attend funeral of Israel's Shimon Peres

0:21 Critically endangered warty pigs born at Florida zoo Pause

1:54 Charlotte police protests: from peaceful to violent

2:23 Vietnam hero brought home to rest after family waits 51 years

1:30 USS Wichita launches (views from four angles)

2:26 What is the harvest moon?

0:45 Watch rehabilitated eagle released back into wild

3:47 Timelapse of USS Wichita moving to launch cradle

3:50 Out of the darkness after Iraq captivity

1:56 Backpack giveaway in N.C.

1:35 Dallas mourns fallen officers a day after shooting