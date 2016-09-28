Nation & World

September 28, 2016 2:33 AM

World figures to attend funeral of Israel's Shimon Peres

The Associated Press
JERUSALEM

The following world figures will attend Shimon Peres' funeral in Jerusalem on Friday, according to Israel's Foreign Ministry:

— U.S. President Barack Obama

— Former U.S. President Bill Clinton and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton

— Pope Francis

— U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry

— Britain's Prince Charles

— Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

— French President Francois Hollande

— German President Joachim Gauck

— Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto

— Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull

Related content

Nation & World

Comments

Videos

Evolution of a game: Arnold Palmer

View more video

Nation & World Videos