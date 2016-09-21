10 Things to Know for Thursday

2:23 Vietnam hero brought home to rest after family waits 51 years Pause

2:26 What is the harvest moon?

0:45 Watch rehabilitated eagle released back into wild

3:47 Timelapse of USS Wichita moving to launch cradle

3:50 Out of the darkness after Iraq captivity

1:56 Backpack giveaway in N.C.

1:35 Dallas mourns fallen officers a day after shooting

1:03 How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news

1:17 World War II vet remembers Pearl Harbor

1:04 10-year-old recites Declaration of Independence from memory