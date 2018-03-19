Mega Millions, Kansas Cash, Hot Lotto and Power Ball lottery tickets.
Did you buy a lottery ticket in Kansas on Friday? It may be worth $1 million

By Jason Tidd

jtidd@wichitaeagle.com

March 19, 2018 02:16 PM

Someone won $1 million in the Kansas Lottery drawing on Friday.

One Mega Millions ticket matched the first five numbers but not the Megaball, lottery officials said in a release. The winning numbers are 01-13-26-33-52 Megaball 11.

The ticket worth $1 million was sold in north-central Kansas, which includes Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Ellsworth, Jewell, Lincoln, Mitchell, Osborne, Ottawa, Republic, Russell, Saline, Smith and Washington counties.

Since no ticket matched all numbers in the Friday Mega Millions drawing, the estimated jackpot for Tuesday's drawing is $377 million, the release said. The cash option is $225.7 million.

