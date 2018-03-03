Lottery

KS Lottery

The Associated Press

March 03, 2018 10:47 PM

TOPEKA, Kan.

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Saturday:

06-21-30-32-45, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 3

(six, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-two, forty-five; Star Ball: seven; ASB: three)

1-9-8

(one, nine, eight)

5-3-0

(five, three, zero)

08-13-14-15-32, Cash Ball: 9

(eight, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, thirty-two; Cash Ball: nine)

Estimated jackpot: $325,000

Red Balls: 8-19, White Balls: 4-12

(Red Balls: eight, nineteen; White Balls: four, twelve)

Estimated jackpot: $265 million

13-17-25-36-40, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 2

(thirteen, seventeen, twenty-five, thirty-six, forty; Powerball: five; Power Play: two)

