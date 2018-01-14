Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto America' game

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
01-12-32-33-47, Star Ball: 5, ASB: 2
(one, twelve, thirty-two, thirty-three, forty-seven; Star Ball: five; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $18.06 million
January 14, 2018 12:17 AM
