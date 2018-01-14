Lottery

KS Lottery

The Associated Press

January 14, 2018 12:17 AM

TOPEKA, Kan.

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Saturday:

01-12-32-33-47, Star Ball: 5, ASB: 2

(one, twelve, thirty-two, thirty-three, forty-seven; Star Ball: five; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $18.06 million

4-7-0

(four, seven, zero)

1-1-6

(one, one, six)

10-11-14-16-26, Cash Ball: 8

(ten, eleven, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-six; Cash Ball: eight)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Red Balls: 19-26, White Balls: 24-26

(Red Balls: nineteen, twenty-six; White Balls: twenty-four, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

14-25-35-58-69, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2

(fourteen, twenty-five, thirty-five, fifty-eight, sixty-nine; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)

