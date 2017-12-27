You still have a chance to win $1 million in Kansas Lottery’s holiday raffle

If you want a chance at winning $1 million this holiday season, there are less than 19,600 of 200,000 Holiday Millionaire Raffle tickets still up for grabs, according to a release by Kansas Lottery.
The grand-prize drawing, which also includes thousands of other prizes, will be held Jan. 3.
Outside of the big holiday drawing, Kansas Lottery is hoping one of its players will win millions of dollars before the new year. Both the Powerball and Mega Millions have jackpots worth more than $300 million each this week.
Tonight’s Powerball jackpot drawing is worth $337 million with a cash option of $210.4 million, and Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is worth an estimated $306 million with a cash option of $191.1 million.
Tonight’s Lotto America jackpot drawing is worth $17.23 million with a cash option of $10.75 million, and tonight’s Super Kansas Cash jackpot is an estimated $260,000, according to the release.
For more information, visit http://www.kslottery.com.
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
