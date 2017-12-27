Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
10-12-20-38-41, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 4
(ten, twelve, twenty, thirty-eight, forty-one; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $277 million
December 27, 2017 12:24 AM
