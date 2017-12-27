Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

The Associated Press

December 27, 2017 12:24 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

10-12-20-38-41, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 4

Estimated jackpot: $277 million

