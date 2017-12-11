Winning numbers drawn in 'Super Kansas Cash' game

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Kansas Lottery's "Super Kansas Cash" game were:
09-24-27-28-29, Cash Ball: 12
(nine, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, twenty-nine; Cash Ball: twelve)
Estimated jackpot: $190,000
December 11, 2017 09:39 PM
UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Kansas Lottery's "Super Kansas Cash" game were:
09-24-27-28-29, Cash Ball: 12
(nine, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, twenty-nine; Cash Ball: twelve)
Estimated jackpot: $190,000
Comments