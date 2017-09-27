Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in 'Super Kansas Cash' game

The Associated Press

September 27, 2017 9:39 PM

TOPEKA, Kan.

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Kansas Lottery's "Super Kansas Cash" game were:

09-11-17-20-29, Cash Ball: 24

(nine, eleven, seventeen, twenty, twenty-nine; Cash Ball: twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $420,000

