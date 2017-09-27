KS Lottery

Lottery

The Associated Press

September 27, 2017 11:37 PM

TOPEKA, Kan.

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

1-7-4

(one, seven, four)

2-8-1

(two, eight, one)

09-11-17-20-29, Cash Ball: 24

(nine, eleven, seventeen, twenty, twenty-nine; Cash Ball: twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $420,000

Red Balls: 8-09, White Balls: 3-20

(Red Balls: eight, nine; White Balls: three, twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

10-14-20-31-36, Hot Ball: 14

(ten, fourteen, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-six; Hot Ball: fourteen)

Estimated jackpot: $10.97 million

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

08-10-21-23-25, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 3

(eight, ten, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-five; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $66 million

