KS Lottery

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
1-7-4
(one, seven, four)
2-8-1
(two, eight, one)
09-11-17-20-29, Cash Ball: 24
(nine, eleven, seventeen, twenty, twenty-nine; Cash Ball: twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $420,000
Red Balls: 8-09, White Balls: 3-20
(Red Balls: eight, nine; White Balls: three, twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
10-14-20-31-36, Hot Ball: 14
(ten, fourteen, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-six; Hot Ball: fourteen)
Estimated jackpot: $10.97 million
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
08-10-21-23-25, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 3
(eight, ten, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-five; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $66 million
Comments