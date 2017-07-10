A teenager just won the lottery. Twice. And in the same week

A 19-year-old Californian just won the lottery – twice – after a quick gas station pit-stop.
Rosa Dominguez won over half a million dollars, from two different Scratchers tickets, in the same week.
She was driving home from Arizona when she stopped to get gas in Paso Robles, Calif., according to a California Lottery news release. She bought a few Scratchers, and one of those $5 Power 5’s tickets won her the top prize of $555,555.
Having won big, she decided to test her luck a second time in the same week. She purchased just one $5 Lucky Fortune Scratcher at a gas station in Greenfield, Calif., which once again won her the top prize. This time, it was for $100,000.
Dominguez claimed her $655,555 all at once. She told the California Lottery she wants to go shopping and buy herself a new car.
