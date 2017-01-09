Lottery

Winner of $1 million raffle ticket hasn’t come forward yet

It’s time to start rummaging through your trash cans full of wrapping paper shreds and Amazon gift boxes – especially if you bought a holiday raffle ticket from the Kansas Lottery.

That’s because the million dollar prize, which was sold in south-central Kansas, is still unclaimed. If you bought a Holiday Millionaire Raffle Ticket with the number 114028, then you are entitled to a million dollars (minus taxes and choosing a lump sum, etc.).

And four Powerball tickets for $50,000 are still unclaimed, in addition to a $30,000 Hot Lotto ticket. They were sold in the past year. The deadline for claiming one of the $50,000 prizes is Jan. 13.

For security reasons, the Kansas Lottery doesn’t reveal which store sold the winning ticket until after the prize is claimed.

