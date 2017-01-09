Winner of $1 million raffle ticket hasn’t come forward yet

It’s time to start rummaging through your trash cans full of wrapping paper shreds and Amazon gift boxes – especially if you bought a holiday raffle ticket from the Kansas Lottery.
That’s because the million dollar prize, which was sold in south-central Kansas, is still unclaimed. If you bought a Holiday Millionaire Raffle Ticket with the number 114028, then you are entitled to a million dollars (minus taxes and choosing a lump sum, etc.).
And four Powerball tickets for $50,000 are still unclaimed, in addition to a $30,000 Hot Lotto ticket. They were sold in the past year. The deadline for claiming one of the $50,000 prizes is Jan. 13.
For security reasons, the Kansas Lottery doesn’t reveal which store sold the winning ticket until after the prize is claimed.
Merry Christmas to the Kansas Lottery player who won $1 MILLION DOLLARS last night playing #Powerball! pic.twitter.com/vAPOurD4rv— Kansas Lottery (@Kansas_Lottery) 25 December 2016
