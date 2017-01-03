$1 million Holiday Raffle ticket sold in south-central Kansas

The Kansas Lottery drew the winning number Tuesday for the $1 million grand prize in the Holiday Millionaire Raffle. The grand prize winning ticket number is:
114028
The winning ticket was sold in south-central Kansas, lottery officials said in a release. The store location will be revealed when the prize is claimed, according to the release.
In addition to the top prize, Tuesday’s raffle drawing produced one winner of $25,000, five winners of $5,000, five winners of $1,000, and 50 winners of $100.
For more information on Tuesday’s drawing, go to: www.kslottery.com. Players have 365 days from the date of the drawing to claim winning tickets.
Comments