January 3, 2017 1:43 PM

$1 million Holiday Raffle ticket sold in south-central Kansas

By Julie Mah

The Kansas Lottery drew the winning number Tuesday for the $1 million grand prize in the Holiday Millionaire Raffle. The grand prize winning ticket number is:

114028

The winning ticket was sold in south-central Kansas, lottery officials said in a release. The store location will be revealed when the prize is claimed, according to the release.

In addition to the top prize, Tuesday’s raffle drawing produced one winner of $25,000, five winners of $5,000, five winners of $1,000, and 50 winners of $100.

For more information on Tuesday’s drawing, go to: www.kslottery.com. Players have 365 days from the date of the drawing to claim winning tickets.

