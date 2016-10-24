Winning Holiday Millionaire tickets unclaimed in south-central Kansas

Three winning lottery tickets in south-central Kansas have yet to be claimed, according to a news release from the Kansas Lottery.
The winning tickets are from early bird drawings of the Holiday Millionaire Raffle, according to a news release from the Kansas Lottery.
Unclaimed winning tickets
▪ Ticket number 037383 was sold Oct. 9 in south-central Kansas and is worth $25,000.
▪ Ticket number 007933 was sold Oct. 20 in south-central Kansas and is worth $10,000.
▪ Ticket number 073916 was sold Oct. 23 in south-central Kansas and is worth $10,000.
More about the raffle
The Holiday Millionaire Raffle $1 million grand prize will be drawn Jan. 3.
Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased anywhere that sells Kansas Lottery tickets.
A news release from the Kansas Lottery said more than half of the total 200,000 Holiday Millionaire Raffle tickets have been sold thus far. The release said the raffle has sold out each year since it began eight years ago.
Early bird prizes of $10,000 will be drawn Oct. 27, Oct. 30, Nov. 6, Nov. 10 and Nov. 13. A $25,000 prize will be drawn Nov. 27.
Other raffle prizes range from $100 to $25,000.
The raffle also includes instant cash prizes of $20. Players can immediately redeem the $20 instant win prizes.
For more information, visit http://www.kslottery.com/Games/RAFLHowToPlay2016.aspx.
Gabriella Dunn: 316-268-6400, @gabriella_dunn
