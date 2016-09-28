Lottery

September 28, 2016 10:59 PM

KS Lottery

The Associated Press
TOPEKA, Kan.

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Pick 3 Midday

1-7-7

(one, seven, seven)

Daily Pick 3

2-2-6

(two, two, six)

Super Kansas Cash

07-15-25-27-32, Cash Ball: 18

(seven, fifteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-two; Cash Ball: eighteen)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

2 By 2

Red Balls: 3-7, White Balls: 11-24

(Red Balls: three, seven; White Balls: eleven, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Hot Lotto

05-16-17-22-37, Hot Ball: 3

(five, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-two, thirty-seven; Hot Ball: three)

Estimated jackpot: $1.4 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $30 million

Powerball

30-38-52-53-62, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 3

(thirty, thirty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-three, sixty-two; Powerball: one; Power Play: three)

