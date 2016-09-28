KS Lottery

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Pick 3 Midday
1-7-7
(one, seven, seven)
Daily Pick 3
2-2-6
(two, two, six)
Super Kansas Cash
07-15-25-27-32, Cash Ball: 18
(seven, fifteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-two; Cash Ball: eighteen)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
2 By 2
Red Balls: 3-7, White Balls: 11-24
(Red Balls: three, seven; White Balls: eleven, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Hot Lotto
05-16-17-22-37, Hot Ball: 3
(five, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-two, thirty-seven; Hot Ball: three)
Estimated jackpot: $1.4 million
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $30 million
Powerball
30-38-52-53-62, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 3
(thirty, thirty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-three, sixty-two; Powerball: one; Power Play: three)
