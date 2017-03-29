We ‘are ready to take him home,’ family says of service for John Wilson

John Wilson always had friends.
“He couldn’t find an enemy,” said his brother James Wilson. “He was mild-mannered.”
John Wilson, a former assistant to the registrar at Wichita State University, went missing in December 2015. His body was found Monday in a field on Spirit AeroSystems property. He was 64.
A Celebration of Life service is pending.
Mr. Wilson was born on May 8, 1951, in Cornwall, N.Y. His family moved to Wichita in 1954.
He was the youngest of six siblings: five boys and one girl. He went to Longfellow Elementary, Hamilton Middle School and was a 1969 graduate of South High School.
Mr. Wilson graduated from Wichita State University in 1988 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism.
He was an avid comic book collector and had a vast book collection. He wrote short stories in his spare time, James Wilson said.
On Dec. 16, 2015, Mr. Wilson boarded a city bus and rode to the Mount Vernon and Oliver area. He walked to a Kwik Shop on South Oliver and to a credit union before walking away into the night.
James Wilson said his brother suffered from Hepatitis C.
“He had health problems,” James Wilson said. “He was eventually cured of that, but Johnny had some liver problems due to the Hepatitis C. His ammonia levels could be low, and unless he took his medicine regularly, they would get low and he could become confused. When he had his medicine, he was fine.”
The 15 months it took to find Mr. Wilson were hard on the family.
“We woke up everyday wondering where he was at,” James Wilson said. “He was found not too far from where we originally looked for him.
“We finally found him and are ready to take him home.”
Mr. Wilson is survived by four brothers and one sister: Carol Dauge, Wichita; Frank Wilson, Lewisberg, Pa.; Bill and James Wilson, Wichita; and Steven Wilson, Fayetteville, Ark.; girlfriend Sharmon Holcomb, Kechi; and eight nephews and one niece.
Beccy Tanner: 316-268-6336, @beccytanner
