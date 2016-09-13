Together for 74 years, they were apart for just four days

Edwin Klag was always thinking about his wife, Marjorie.
The two met more than 74 years ago, and they traveled the world together, worked and raised a family.
“He was her protector and took care of her,” said their daughter Nancy Shawver of Wichita. “He wouldn’t go any place without her.”
Recently, Mr. Klag had battled pneumonia but appeared to be recovering when, on Aug. 16, he laid down next to Marjorie – who was sleeping – and quickly and quietly died at age 101.
Mrs. Klag never woke up and died four days later. She was 99.
The couple had lived at Larksfield Independent Living in Wichita for the past seven years. Their 74th wedding anniversary would have been Sept. 5.
“When they came back from lunch (on Aug. 16), Mom fell into a deep sleep,” Shawver said. “She never came out of it.
“He blew me a kiss, and I got a phone call later at 9 that night that he had passed.”
Both Edwin and Marjorie Klag were Ohio natives.
He was born on Feb. 9, 1915. Marjorie McDermott was born on April 4, 1917.
He was a lawyer, graduating from the University of Toledo College of Law in 1941. She was a graduate of Ohio State University.
They were married on Sept. 5, 1942.
“Three weeks later, Dad reported to the Army,” said son Tom Klag.
Mr. Klag, who had finished law school by then and who had a degree in public administration, was assigned to the U.S. Army’s Quartermaster Corps and served stateside during World War II. Following the war, he continued in the Army Reserve and was employed by the U.S. Veterans Administration.
He served as a hospital director in Wichita, Milwaukee and Long Beach, Calif., and retired from the VA in 1981.
Mrs. Klag taught at the Institute of Logopedics (now Heartspring) when the couple lived in Wichita from 1950 to 1968, Tom Klag said. They moved back to Wichita seven years ago.
“One always deferred to the other,” Tom Klag said. “Dad would always get up very early. She would want to sleep until 10 a.m.
“As soon as she would get up, she would want to know where Eddie was. … They played cards together. After he retired, they did several cruises together.
I think as Mom was declining, he realized it and worried about her.
Tom Klag, son of Edwin and Marjorie Klag
“I think as Mom was declining, he realized it and worried about her. He was a person that was bound up by duty and what was the right thing to do.”
Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. on Friday at Larksfield Place, 7373 E. 29th St. North.
They are survived by their children Nancy Shawver, Kathy Haymaker, Thomas Klag and John Klag; 11 grandchildren; 15 grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials can be made in their names for the American Gold Star Home and Manor, 3021 N. Gold Star Drive, Long Beach, CA 90810.
Beccy Tanner: 316-268-6336, @beccytanner
