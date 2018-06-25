Kansas school funding still inadequate, Supreme Court says

The Kansas Supreme Court ruled Monday that a new school funding plan is still inadequate, but gave the Legislature another year to fix it.

"The State has not met the adequacy requirement in Article 6 of the Kansas Constitution," the court ruling said.

But if lawmakers add some money for inflation and follow through with the funding, Kansas “can bring the K-12 public education financing system into constitutional compliance," the court said.

That heads off the possibility of a school shutdown for now and gives school districts certainty about funding for the upcoming school year.

Wichita, the state’s largest district, projects about $19 million in the coming school year in additional state funding under the new plan.

The court ruled the Legislature has met its responsibility to equitably distribute funding, one of two prongs it has to meet to achieve a constitutional result.





The Gannon case is a long-running battle between the Kansas Legislature, which claims it provides plenty of money for schools, and districts, which argue they don't get enough to provide a quality education.





It's a court issue because the Legislature is bound by the state constitution to provide "suitable" funding for education.

Responding to Monday's ruling, Wichita superintendent Alicia Thompson said this year’s budget boost was “very much appreciated.” But more is needed “to lift all students to a standard of proficiency,” she said.

“We didn’t get to the point of painful budget reductions in one year, nor will we be able to restore funding overnight,” Thompson said in an e-mailed statement.

Senate President Susan Wagle and House Speaker Ron Ryckman did not immediately comment after Monday’s ruling.

Sen. Julia Lynn, R-Olathe, said the ruling is practically meaningless and holds no incentive for schools to look at how they allocate money to determine what adequacy means to their individual districts.

"This whole education funding issue, it sucks the oxygen out of the entire Capitol," Lynn said.





She said she hopes the ruling helps the push to pass a constitutional amendment that would keep Kansas school districts from suing for additional funding.

"I think as long as we let this go on, as long as we let the court push us around and come over and do our jobs, that it will never be enough money," Lynn said.





The Supreme Court has previously ruled that the Legislature wasn't fulfilling its obligation, and that school funding has to meet two tests to satisfy the constitutional mandate:

First, funding has to be adequate, meaning that there's enough total money in the system for schools to provide a quality education.





And second, funding must be equitable, meaning that state resources are allocated to give poor children the opportunity to obtain an education of roughly similar quality to what's provided in wealthy districts.





In October, the court set a series of deadlines to correct inadequacies and inequities the justices found. Lawmakers were ordered to provide a school finance plan that the court could review before June 30 — this Saturday — which is the end of the state's fiscal year.

Lawmakers responded to the October court order with a plan to phase in about a $500 million increase over the next five years.

John Robb, lead attorney for the school districts, said the court found the new five-year funding plan unconstitutional because it did not account for inflation after this year.





Robb's team argued that inflation costs Kansas school districts about $97 million a year. The state's attorneys put the estimate at $50 million to $60 million a year.

"I think we're making progress. It's just not as quickly as anyone would like," Robb said.

"The amount of money in the plan for this year is a good down payment on the system, but the Legislature must address inflation . . . to get a constitutional system," he said.

In contrast to earlier court opinions, Monday's ruling extended an olive branch to the Legislature and complimented lawmakers on making an attempt to correct constitutional deficiencies.





While some constitutional issues remain, the opinion lets stand three current state laws governing funding through the upcoming school year.

“This action acknowledges the State's position — that the 2018 legislature's efforts and the amount of money added for the approaching school year should permit such an extension through the 2019 regular legislative session,” the ruling said. “We have confidence the legislature can again meet its constitutional duty.”

To come into long-term compliance, the Legislature will mainly have to adjust its existing funding plan for inflation, the court ruling said. Lawmakers will also have to clear up some ambiguity in the amount of state aid to be set aside for online virtual schools, the ruling said.

The proposed state funding falls substantially short of the $1.7 billion to $2 billion increase recommended by a Texas A&M expert the Legislature hired to analyze school funding and make recommendations.

Because of the wide divergence between the Legislature and its own consultant, the justices appeared mostly skeptical of the state's position when the case was argued before the court in May.

Continue to follow Kansas.com for updates on this story.