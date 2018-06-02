175 people from 8 states work to restore K-State's Hale Library; KU continues to help

Hundreds of thousands of books, maps, photos and other items were exposed to soot when a fire burned on the roof of Kansas State University's Hale Library last month, the university said.

The University of Kansas is helping with borrowing privileges, K-State said on a Twitter post.

"If you are in Lawrence, you can visit one of the libraries on their campus and simply provide your Wildcat ID to check out materials," K-State libraries said on Twitter. "Now, if you’ll excuse me, I uh ... have something in my eye."

It's the second time KU has helped their rival. K-State President Richard Myers said the university also helped with data recovery.

Investigators determined roof work accidentally caused the fire, the Manhattan Fire Department previously said.

The department was called just after 4 p.m. on May 22 when smoke started to fill the library. The fire caused several inches of water to pool on the floor of the "Great Room." The library's carpeted first floor still had pooled water two days after the fire.

Belfor Property Restoration is continuing to assess the damage and has started cleaning up the library.

More than 175 people from eight states — Kansas, Michigan, Ohio, California, Florida, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Colorado — are working, the university said.

University officials took The Manhattan Mercury on a tour through the damaged building. The newspaper reported the library still smells like mildew, and moisture in the air from the water is still being pumped out of the building.