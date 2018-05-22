Teens are sharing their last wishes on Twitter with heartbreaking #IfIDieInASchoolShooting hashtag

In the aftermath of another school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas, students across the country are tweeting under a heartbreaking hashtag — #IfIDieInASchoolShooting — to record last wishes and bring awareness to the consequences of school violence.
The tweets proclaim students' fears about becoming the next victims of school violence. Many are sharing their final wishes should they be slaughtered by a gunman.
Among the students' statements: Politicize my death. Make it mean something. Tell family we loved them. Lay flowers or stuffed animals on our graves.
Just last week David Hogg, a student who survived February's mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., told reporters at an Education Writers Association conference in Los Angeles that he lies in wait for news of the next act of violence against students.
"There is somebody alive right now that will not be alive at this time tomorrow and has never even thought about gun violence," Hogg said. "But everybody around them will have to for the rest of their lives."
Less than 24 hours later, a student opened fire at Santa Fe High School, killing 10 people and wounding more.
This week, Hogg and others are retweeing peers using the #IfIDieInASchoolShooting hashtag. Many are sharing what they will miss — visiting Europe, learning to drive, going to college, getting married — if they are killed at school.
