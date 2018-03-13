Maize school threat rumors trigger reaction from officials

Maize school officials plan to have additional police officers on hand Friday after rumors began circulating of a threat to Maize High School.
Maize police and school officials launched an investigation of the rumors, which were seen primarily on social media, Maize Superintendent Chad Higgins said in an e-mail sent to parents Tuesday afternoon.
That investigation led to "an individual who admitted to fabricating the story of a threat. Despite the unfounded nature of this rumor, we are continuing to investigate any new developments in this matter," HIggins said in the statement sent to parents.
"To help bolster school security and ease the minds of all students, parents, and staff members, we also have requested extra police security for this Friday," Higgins said.
School threats have become numerous across Kansas and the rest of the country in the weeks following the deadly school shooting in Florida in mid-February.
A Bishop Carroll student was arrested just days after the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland killed 17 people.
A student at Stucky Middle School was arrested just last week after making a threat, and North High has been the target of multiple threats.
