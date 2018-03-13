Maize students will have an extra day of school to make up for snow days

Maize students will go to school an extra day in April to make up for time lost to snow days earlier this year, officials said.

Maize Board members approved a change to the academic calendar Monday: School will be in session April 2, which previously was scheduled to be a conference release day.

"District leaders have been working on options to address the shortfall of a specific number of hours schools currently face," the district said in a news release. "This change will help address that shortfall."





The Kansas State Department of Education mandates that students have a minimum of 1,116 hours of instruction each year.

Maize canceled classes four days in January and February because of low temperatures, dangerous wind chills and treacherous road conditions.

Officials in Wichita, the state's largest district, have said school closures earlier this year will not require adding a make-up day, despite a shortened school calendar that leaves less wiggle room for snow days. Wichita schools were already out for an in-service day in February when other districts canceled classes because of icy road conditions.

In 2014, Maize schools added five minutes to each school day after spring break to make up for snow days.