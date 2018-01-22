She didn’t have enough to pay for her textbooks. Then a K-State student wrote a check

Amy Buckley swiped her debit card to pay for her spring semester textbooks at the K-State Campus Store when she realized she was almost $200 short.
“When I discovered that I didn’t have enough money to pay for my books, I was frustrated,” Buckley, a junior in animal sciences and industry, told the K-State Collegian. “It’s just that I forgot to check my debit balance.”
She told the student newspaper she was not going to buy those books when a student at the cash register next to her overheard the conversation.
That student then wrote a check to pay for her books, according to the Collegian. He did not want to be named.
“I was really grateful to him and profusely thanked him,” Buckley said. “This encounter has reaffirmed my feelings for K-State. The people here are good to each other and are one big purple family.”
Buckley told the Collegian she would like another opportunity to thank the student who wrote that check.
“You could’ve just left, but you stayed and helped me, and that was really thoughtful of you,” she said. “If I could, I would like to repay you in some way.”
K-State spring semester classes began on Jan. 16.
Buckley’s story was shared with the K-State Alumni Association and Pat Bosco, vice president for student life, on Jan. 17 when her mother, Sharon Buckley, sent them an email, according to the Collegian.
