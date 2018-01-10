The Andover school district paid $1.25 million for land at the southeast corner of 13th St. North and 159th St. East, where it plans to build a new Meadowlark Elementary.
Education

The Andover district has decided where to build its new elementary school

By Suzanne Perez Tobias

stobias@wichitaeagle.com

January 10, 2018 09:10 AM

The Andover school district will build its new Meadowlark Elementary at 13th St. North and 159th St. East, after board members approved a land purchase this week.

“It is an ideal location that will serve the students and families of Meadowlark well,” said Brett White, Andover’s superintendent, in a news release.

The district paid $1.25 million for about 49 acres at the southeast corner of the intersection, which is just east of the Sedgwick-Butler county line.

The cost of the land is included in $188 million worth of bond projects approved by Andover voters last year. The bond also will finance a new Andover High School, storm shelters, secure entrances, a district swimming pool, tennis complex, career studies center and an expanded preschool program.

The new Meadowlark Elementary is scheduled to open in January 2020. There are no boundary changes planned for Meadowlark students, district officials said.

The bond plan calls for renovating the existing Meadowlark Elementary, 1411 N. Main, into district offices and classrooms for Andover eCademy.

Suzanne Perez Tobias: 316-268-6567, @suzannetobias

