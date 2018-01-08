Derby seeks bond issue for new elementary school

Derby school district residents could be paying more in taxes depending on the outcome of three bond issues totaling $123.6 million to build a new elementary school, recreation center, softball field, and other renovations.
If voters approve the three bond issues on Feb. 20, property taxes would increase by 10.3-mills, or about $118.46 a year for the owner of a $100,000 home. If passed, the tax increase for the 25-year bonds would start in the fall of 2018.
The Derby school district has about 7,000 students.
“Right now in several of our facilities we have significant issues that we need to address,” said Heather Bohaty, superintendent of the Derby school district. “We don’t nearly have enough funds to cover all of our needs.”
The district also plans to close Pleasantview Elementary School at 1101 N. Georgie Ave.
“Pleasantview has many challenges with its infrastructure and facility,” Bohaty said.
The need for a new elementary school comes from overcrowding at Derby Hills Elementary, according to a Derby Public Schools web page on the bond election.
Katie Carlson, director of communications for the Derby school district, said the ideal number of students for a Derby elementary school is between 375 and 450. Derby Hills Elementary has 570 students.
Bohaty said that a new elementary school would be built to accommodate population growth on the north side of town.
Derby public school officials formed a committee in March 2016 to review current school district facilities and their renovation needs. The committee is made up of community members and parents and staff of Derby public schools.
The first bond question seeks $114 million for a new elementary school, storm shelters for all Derby public schools, secured entrances and changes to improve accessibility under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The plan is to install security cameras and access control devices to allow school staff to see visitors approaching entrances and unlock them remotely, Carlson said.
Additionally, classroom doors will be equipped with intruder lock hardware “ensuring staff can quickly lock down a building and prevent an intruder from gaining access to any classroom,” Carlson said in an email.
The second question seeks nearly $5.5 million to pay for a Panther Activity Center linked to Derby High School, a space for physical education and performing arts, and extracurricular activities.
The third question seeks $4 million to fund a new softball field and the addition of lights to the Derby High School football field, as well as artificial turf for soccer and baseball fields.
Questions two and three will not pass if question one does not, Bohaty said.
The Derby school district includes parts of Wichita. Three Derby schools correlate to Wichita addresses – Cooper Elementary, Oaklawn Elementary and Wineteer Elementary.
In 2012, Derby school district residents voted in favor of a $66.6 million bond issue to build a new middle school and make improvements to other buildings in the district.
The Derby School Board voted to move forward with the bond issue plan in September. Rick Coleman was the only board member who voted against it.
“I 100 percent support the need for safety in the schools,” Coleman said in September. “But I think this could be done for $40 million cheaper.”
Coleman did not respond to The Eagle’s requests for comment.
Polls will be open from 6 a.m. - 7 p.m. Feb. 20. Some early voting centers will open Feb. 5-19. Derby school district residents can vote at the polling places or request advance ballots to vote by mail.
