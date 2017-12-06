Lip-sync battle at this Wichita high school? It wasn't the students

A pay raise approved for Wichita teachers means a pay raise for the district’s top administrator. Superintendent Alicia Thompson will make an additional $14,520 a year, bringing her base annual salary to $254,520. Her total financial package after Friday is $297,460 a year.
Heidi Albin, a science teacher at Complete High School Maize, was given the Milken Education Award during a ceremony at the school on Thursday. The prestigious award comes with a $25,000 check. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle/Nov. 9, 2017)