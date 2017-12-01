Three women apply for vacant seat on Wichita school board

Three women have applied for a vacant seat on the Wichita school board.
Rhonda Cox, Ernestine Krehbiel and Sondra Luke submitted applications and letters of reference by a noon Thursday deadline to seek the seat, according to a district document.
Barbara Fuller, who served on the school board for more than a decade, resigned last month because she and her husband recently moved out of the district. Fuller represented District 3, which includes parts of south and southeast Wichita. Fuller’s term expires in January 2020.
The board will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to interview the applicants. The meeting will be in the lecture hall at North High School, 1437 N. Rochester.
