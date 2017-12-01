Three people have applied to fill Barbara Fuller’s unexpired term on the Wichita school board.
Education

Three women apply for vacant seat on Wichita school board

By Suzanne Perez Tobias

stobias@wichitaeagle.com

December 01, 2017 09:10 AM

Three women have applied for a vacant seat on the Wichita school board.

Rhonda Cox, Ernestine Krehbiel and Sondra Luke submitted applications and letters of reference by a noon Thursday deadline to seek the seat, according to a district document.

Barbara Fuller, who served on the school board for more than a decade, resigned last month because she and her husband recently moved out of the district. Fuller represented District 3, which includes parts of south and southeast Wichita. Fuller’s term expires in January 2020.

The board will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to interview the applicants. The meeting will be in the lecture hall at North High School, 1437 N. Rochester.

Suzanne Perez Tobias: 316-268-6567, @suzannetobias

