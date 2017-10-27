Grants will fund college-prep programs for Wichita’s class of 2023

Students at Wichita West High School helped celebrate a $9.8 million GEAR UP grant that will benefit this year’s seventh-graders as they advance through high school and beyond. From left: Jalicia Lane; Irene Campos; Marche´ Fleming-Randle, assistant to the president for diversity at Wichita State University; Isaiah Canidy; and Alicia Thompson, Wichita superintendent. Suzanne Perez Tobias The Wichita Eagle