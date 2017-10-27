Grants will fund college-prep programs for Wichita’s class of 2023

Thousands of Wichita middle-school students will get extra help preparing for college, thanks to $9.8 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Education.
Wichita State University on Friday announced two new GEAR UP grants, which will serve about 3,700 Wichita seventh-graders.
Students will receive free tutoring, college visits, help with college applications, parent workshops and more through the program, which will follow them as they advance into Southeast High and West High and through their first year of college.
Schools served through the grants announced Friday and previous grants are Coleman, Curtis, Jardine, Truesdell, Hadley, Hamilton, Marshall, Mead and Pleasant Valley Middle Schools, and North, South, Southeast and West High Schools.
“We will do whatever it takes to make your students successful. All you have to do is ask,” said Deltha Colvin, WSU’s associate vice president for non-traditional students, at a news conference in the West High library.
GEAR UP – Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs – is a federal college access and retention program. In 2014, WSU launched its first GEAR UP grant program to support students in the class of 2020.
Jalicia Lane, a sophomore at West High, says she takes advantage of lunchtime tutoring as part of the district’s current GEAR UP partnership.
“Math and chemistry are subjects that we work on a lot,” she said. “You just walk in with your lunch, and if you need help you just ask for it. It’s a quiet place to work.”
Jalicia said guest speakers sponsored by GEAR UP have prompted her to explore career options she hadn’t considered before, including dentistry.
“I kind of liked all the options I’ve seen out there, so now I’m kind a thinking about where I want to go,” she said.
Irene Campos, another West High sophomore, said campus visits arranged through GEAR UP – to Kansas State, Coffeyville Community College and elsewhere – removed some of the mysteries of college life.
“They put us more at ease for what to expect,” she said. “When I think about college now, it doesn’t seem like a big, big thing to me anymore. It takes a lot of weight off my shoulders.”
Colvin, the WSU official, said the grants will help pay for professional development programs for teachers. It also will fund workshops for students and their parents on topics such as financial literacy and the college application process.
“If you’re looking at the parents of low-income and first-generation students, they don’t know what they don’t know,” Colvin said. “So we have to help them to improve their skills as well.”
Suzanne Perez Tobias: 316-268-6567, @suzannetobias
