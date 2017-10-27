Shockers’ water tower a finalist in ‘Tank of the Year’

Wichita’s municipal water tank featuring Wichita State University’s logo has been named one of 12 finalists in the 2017 Tank of the Year competition.
No, not the tank featuring “Wichita Staty Universite.”
Although, the typo that was later fixed certainly helped Wichita’s 2-million-gallon water tank gain some popularity nationwide.
“The yellow and black WSU logo and typography replaced a dated version as part of an overall rehabilitation of the water tower located on the university campus,” said Doug Hansen, director of Water Tank Market for Tnemec, in a release. “The water tank graphics gained national attention in early 2017 when a photo of two misspelled words on the tower went viral before the error was corrected.”
Wichita’s water tank, the winning water tank and the 12 other finalists were selected out of nearly 300 water tanks nominated for the annual competition that is sponsored by Tnemec Co. Inc.
We are "sory" and will get it "fixted" "A S I P." pic.twitter.com/aUZbopLmFG— City of Wichita (@CityofWichita) August 4, 2017
“This is the 12th anniversary of the competition, which recognizes municipalities for their aesthetic, creative, and innovative uses of exterior coatings on water storage tank projects,” Hansen said. “This year’s finalists represent several different types of water tanks including legged designs, composite constructions, a ground storage tank, and pedestal style in various shapes and sizes.”
While Wichita’s water tank was not named Tank of the Year, it will be featured in Tnemec’s annual water tank calendar.
You can view the other water tank finalists and the 2017 Tank of the Year at www.tankmedia.tnemec.com.
