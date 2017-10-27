The water tower on the campus of Wichita State University was named a finalist in the 2017 Tank of the Year competition.
The water tower on the campus of Wichita State University was named a finalist in the 2017 Tank of the Year competition. Jaime Green File photo
The water tower on the campus of Wichita State University was named a finalist in the 2017 Tank of the Year competition. Jaime Green File photo

Education

Shockers’ water tower a finalist in ‘Tank of the Year’

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

October 27, 2017 11:43 AM

Wichita’s municipal water tank featuring Wichita State University’s logo has been named one of 12 finalists in the 2017 Tank of the Year competition.

No, not the tank featuring “Wichita Staty Universite.”

More Videos

Wichita teachers union leader blasts district officials 2:04

Wichita teachers union leader blasts district officials

Pause
Winds fuel Sedgwick salvage yard fire 1:30

Winds fuel Sedgwick salvage yard fire

No love here for proposed Kansas Tyson Foods poultry plant 2:00

No love here for proposed Kansas Tyson Foods poultry plant

The Oscars of the Kansas restaurant scene 2:05

The Oscars of the Kansas restaurant scene

Fighting crime with pipettes and microscopes 2:39

Fighting crime with pipettes and microscopes

Daughter talks about father's experience in Via Christi HOPE before he died 2:02

Daughter talks about father's experience in Via Christi HOPE before he died

President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters 10:18

President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters

Streets in Wichita neighborhoods getting facelifts 0:48

Streets in Wichita neighborhoods getting facelifts

Bruce Weber on K-State's basketball season 3:44

Bruce Weber on K-State's basketball season

Watch out, lots of deer are on the move in Kansas 0:53

Watch out, lots of deer are on the move in Kansas

  • Giant typos on Wichita State water tower

    A water tower at Wichita State University had several glaring misspellings painted on. (Aug. 4, 2017)

Giant typos on Wichita State water tower

A water tower at Wichita State University had several glaring misspellings painted on. (Aug. 4, 2017)

Although, the typo that was later fixed certainly helped Wichita’s 2-million-gallon water tank gain some popularity nationwide.

“The yellow and black WSU logo and typography replaced a dated version as part of an overall rehabilitation of the water tower located on the university campus,” said Doug Hansen, director of Water Tank Market for Tnemec, in a release. “The water tank graphics gained national attention in early 2017 when a photo of two misspelled words on the tower went viral before the error was corrected.”

Wichita’s water tank, the winning water tank and the 12 other finalists were selected out of nearly 300 water tanks nominated for the annual competition that is sponsored by Tnemec Co. Inc.

“This is the 12th anniversary of the competition, which recognizes municipalities for their aesthetic, creative, and innovative uses of exterior coatings on water storage tank projects,” Hansen said. “This year’s finalists represent several different types of water tanks including legged designs, composite constructions, a ground storage tank, and pedestal style in various shapes and sizes.”

While Wichita’s water tank was not named Tank of the Year, it will be featured in Tnemec’s annual water tank calendar.

You can view the other water tank finalists and the 2017 Tank of the Year at www.tankmedia.tnemec.com.

More Videos

Wichita teachers union leader blasts district officials 2:04

Wichita teachers union leader blasts district officials

Pause
Winds fuel Sedgwick salvage yard fire 1:30

Winds fuel Sedgwick salvage yard fire

No love here for proposed Kansas Tyson Foods poultry plant 2:00

No love here for proposed Kansas Tyson Foods poultry plant

The Oscars of the Kansas restaurant scene 2:05

The Oscars of the Kansas restaurant scene

Fighting crime with pipettes and microscopes 2:39

Fighting crime with pipettes and microscopes

Daughter talks about father's experience in Via Christi HOPE before he died 2:02

Daughter talks about father's experience in Via Christi HOPE before he died

President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters 10:18

President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters

Streets in Wichita neighborhoods getting facelifts 0:48

Streets in Wichita neighborhoods getting facelifts

Bruce Weber on K-State's basketball season 3:44

Bruce Weber on K-State's basketball season

Watch out, lots of deer are on the move in Kansas 0:53

Watch out, lots of deer are on the move in Kansas

  • ’It wasn’t an innovative way of getting national publicity’

    Wichita State University and the city of Wichita had a little fun with the university’s name being misspelled on the campus water tower. (Aug. 4, 2017)

’It wasn’t an innovative way of getting national publicity’

Wichita State University and the city of Wichita had a little fun with the university’s name being misspelled on the campus water tower. (Aug. 4, 2017)

jgreen@wichitaeagle.com

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Wichita teachers union leader blasts district officials 2:04

Wichita teachers union leader blasts district officials

Pause
Winds fuel Sedgwick salvage yard fire 1:30

Winds fuel Sedgwick salvage yard fire

No love here for proposed Kansas Tyson Foods poultry plant 2:00

No love here for proposed Kansas Tyson Foods poultry plant

The Oscars of the Kansas restaurant scene 2:05

The Oscars of the Kansas restaurant scene

Fighting crime with pipettes and microscopes 2:39

Fighting crime with pipettes and microscopes

Daughter talks about father's experience in Via Christi HOPE before he died 2:02

Daughter talks about father's experience in Via Christi HOPE before he died

President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters 10:18

President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters

Streets in Wichita neighborhoods getting facelifts 0:48

Streets in Wichita neighborhoods getting facelifts

Bruce Weber on K-State's basketball season 3:44

Bruce Weber on K-State's basketball season

Watch out, lots of deer are on the move in Kansas 0:53

Watch out, lots of deer are on the move in Kansas

  • Wichita teachers union leader blasts district officials

    The leader of the Wichita teachers union blasted district officials Friday for their recent decision to create a new administrative position, saying the move is ill-timed and insensitive to teachers.

Wichita teachers union leader blasts district officials

View More Video