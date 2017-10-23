Need help with homework? Call or e-mail the Wichita district’s hotline

Wichita students – or parents – who have questions about homework assignments will have a new resource starting Tuesday.
The Wichita school district is launching the Homework Hotline, a telephone and e-mail resource staffed by certified teachers Monday through Thursday from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., superintendent Alicia Thompson announced Monday.
The new hotline is designed for students from kindergarten through high school. Students or parents can call the hotline at 316-973-4411 or e-mail questions to homework@usd259.net.
“I invite you to take advantage of this new support system we have put in place to make sure all our students are successful,” Thompson said.
For more information, visit www.usd259.org/homework.
Suzanne Perez Tobias
