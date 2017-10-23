Wichita school district
Wichita school district

Education

Need help with homework? Call or e-mail the Wichita district’s hotline

By Suzanne Perez Tobias

stobias@wichitaeagle.com

October 23, 2017 7:22 PM

Wichita students – or parents – who have questions about homework assignments will have a new resource starting Tuesday.

The Wichita school district is launching the Homework Hotline, a telephone and e-mail resource staffed by certified teachers Monday through Thursday from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., superintendent Alicia Thompson announced Monday.

The new hotline is designed for students from kindergarten through high school. Students or parents can call the hotline at 316-973-4411 or e-mail questions to homework@usd259.net.

“I invite you to take advantage of this new support system we have put in place to make sure all our students are successful,” Thompson said.

For more information, visit www.usd259.org/homework.

Suzanne Perez Tobias: 316-268-6567, @suzannetobias

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Wichita teachers union leader blasts district officials

    The leader of the Wichita teachers union blasted district officials Friday for their recent decision to create a new administrative position, saying the move is ill-timed and insensitive to teachers.

Wichita teachers union leader blasts district officials

Wichita teachers union leader blasts district officials 2:04

Wichita teachers union leader blasts district officials

School offers hope to expelled students 3:24

School offers hope to expelled students
Depression concerned this student. So he did something about it. 0:57

Depression concerned this student. So he did something about it.

View More Video