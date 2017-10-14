Wichita State University campus
Park City school nabs top BEST awards

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

October 14, 2017 5:19 PM

Philadelphia Christian Academy from Park City took home the top awards at the 19th annual Kansas BEST event at Charles Koch Arena on Saturday.

The competition, an acronym for Boosting Engineering, Science and Technology, is designed to inspire and motivate students toward careers in engineering, science and technology. It is sponsored by Wichita State University's College of Engineering.

Philadelphia Christian won both the BEST Award and the Game Award at the competition and advances to the regional competition hosted by the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith in early December.

Also advancing are Valley Center, Circle, Augusta, Council Grove, Campus and Rock Creek, along with Wichita Homeschool.

The BEST Award is based on a project notebook, oral presentation, table display, interviews, and overall spirit and sportsmanship, officials said. The Game Award is based on the robot scoring points in the game competition.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

