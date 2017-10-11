Power out at Wichita South High on Wednesday morning

South High School in Wichita was “without normal power” Wednesday morning because of a transformer issue, district officials reported on Twitter.
“Students are in class learning,” the district said, but a PSAT scheduled for Wednesday was postponed.
Students are in class learning, PSAT scheduled for today will be postponed.
Another tweet, posted shortly before 9 a.m., said water services were on at South High, near 31st Street South and Seneca, and that lunch would be served.
Telephones were not working normally, however. “Please be patient if you call and receive no answer,” the district tweeted.
