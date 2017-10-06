At this school, students with discipline records get a second chance

More Videos 3:24 School offers hope to expelled students Pause 1:42 Look inside the Global 7000 business jet 1:31 How K-State's Powercat logo came to be 2:49 Building new bridges over Kellogg 1:37 What would happen if a plane crashed at the Wichita airport? 2:20 Chiefs face another top-notch defensive line in Texans 1:50 Campus vs. Maize Highlights 2:28 Watch the Chiefs leave the field victorious in Houston 0:54 Charcandrick West on his two touchdowns and monster block 2:37 K-State DB Kendall Adams talks after Texas loss Video Link copy Embed Code copy

School offers hope to expelled students McAdams Academy serves students who have been expelled or received long- term suspensions. It is affiliated with Youth for Christ and has received a grant from Sedgwick County to establish an alternative educational program. It enables students to gain educational credits while out of the public school system. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle) Correction: A label in the video misspells one of the student's names. It should be Maniah instead of Mariah. McAdams Academy serves students who have been expelled or received long- term suspensions. It is affiliated with Youth for Christ and has received a grant from Sedgwick County to establish an alternative educational program. It enables students to gain educational credits while out of the public school system. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle) Correction: A label in the video misspells one of the student's names. It should be Maniah instead of Mariah. fsalazar@wichitaeagle.com

