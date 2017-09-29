He wanted to help teens with mental illnesses, and others noticed

Ngoc Vuong doesn’t consider himself a hero.
As a sophomore at South High School in Wichita, he started ICTeens in Mind, a group dedicated to raising awareness about teen mental health issues.
“There’s so many students with mental health issues who aren’t getting the help they need,” Vuong said. “All in all, we’re trying to end the stigma.”
During a homecoming pep assembly at South High on Friday, a crew from Wal-Mart surprised Vuong, naming him an “Everyday Hero” for his efforts. He received a laptop computer, a $250 Walmart gift card and other school supplies.
Over the past two years, Vuong has been an advocate for students who struggle with mental illness, planning a Mental Health Awareness Week at his school and landing a grant from the Wichita Community Foundation to start a mentoring program.
“It’s just, in my opinion, something that’s expected of you,” he said Friday. “What can we do as humans to support others?”
It's loud where I am. @WichitaSouthHS pic.twitter.com/B70ES5kwzZ— SuzanneTobias (@SuzanneTobias) September 29, 2017
Suzanne Perez Tobias: 316-268-6567, @suzannetobias
Comments