He wanted to help teens with mental illnesses, and others noticed

Depression, mental illness concerned this student. So he did something about it. Ngoc Vuong, 17, a senior at South High School in Wichita, was recognized Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, as a Wal-Mart Everyday Hero. Vuong started ICTeens in Mind, a group dedicated to removing the stigma from students dealing with depression and other mental health issues. Ngoc Vuong, 17, a senior at South High School in Wichita, was recognized Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, as a Wal-Mart Everyday Hero. Vuong started ICTeens in Mind, a group dedicated to removing the stigma from students dealing with depression and other mental health issues. stobias@wichitaeagle.com

