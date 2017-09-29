Wichita school board to interview applicants for vacant seat

The Wichita school board will hold a special meeting Friday to interview three applicants for the board seat vacated by Jeff Davis.
Three people – Stan Reeser, Tonya Riepe and Joshua Blick – submitted applications and letters of reference by Thursday’s deadline to seek the seat.
Board members will meet at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the North High School lecture hall, 1437 Rochester, to interview the applicants. The meeting is public.
Davis, who has served on the Wichita school board for about a decade, resigned earlier this month because he and his wife recently moved out of the district. He represented District 4, which includes portions of south and southwest Wichita.
Davis’ term expires in January 2020.
Blick, 40, ran unsuccessfully for the Wichita City Council in 2011 and 2013. In 2015, he lost to Davis in the race for the District 4 school board seat.
Reeser, 55, was a Wichita City Council member from 1991 to 1995. Last year, he ran as a Democrat for the District 97 seat in the Kansas House and lost to Les Osterman.
Riepe, 34, is a technical educator at Exploration Place, Wichita’s children’s museum and science center. She has not sought elected office before.
“With everything going on in the news and with the budget shortfalls, I realized we have a lot of crises happening,” said Riepe, whose two children attend Buckner Elementary School in Wichita.
“As a parent of young children, I’m invested in Wichita and the school district. I realized I needed to put my voice out there, and what better way that to get on the (school) board?”
Following Friday’s interviews, school board members are scheduled to meet Monday, at which point they could select Davis’ replacement.
Suzanne Perez Tobias: 316-268-6567, @suzannetobias
Comments