Derby school named one of nation’s best

Wineteer Elementary in Derby was recognized Thursday as a 2017 National Blue Ribbon School, one of the highest honors a public or private school can receive in the U.S.
Wineteer, which serves about 460 pre-kindergarten through fifth-graders, was among five Kansas schools receiving the designation and the only one in the Wichita area.
The award honors public and private schools where students either perform at high levels or make notable improvement in closing the achievement gap based on overall students scores, subgroup scores and graduation rates.
Wineteer was recognized for closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. It is the first Blue Ribbon recognition for the Derby school district, which is just south of Wichita.
The school is among 342 schools that will be honored by the U.S. Department of Education at a ceremony in November in Washington, D.C.
Heather Bohaty, superintendent of Derby schools, commended Wineteer on the honor.
“It showcases the quality educators we have in our classrooms, and the various partnerships in place which impact student learning and success,” Bohaty said in a written statement.
“The passion and relentless efforts the individuals working at Wineteer have made, and continue to make, are notable and have obviously made a difference for our students.”
Suzanne Perez Tobias: 316-268-6567, @suzannetobias
Comments