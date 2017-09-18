Wichita’s Independent School plans early childhood center

The Independent School in Wichita plans to open an early childhood center in August, according to school officials.
Milt Dougherty, head of The Independent School, a private school in east Wichita, announced during a State of the School address Sunday that the new program would serve children up to age 4.
It will be housed in the former Garvey family home, which was gifted to the school, he said.
The late Jean Garvey founded the school, at 8317 E. Douglas, in 1980 with eight students. It now serves more than 500 students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.
“We’ve been waiting for the right opportunity to make best use of the Garvey home in a way that will further support the mission of The Independent School,” Dougherty said in a written statement Monday.
“We’ve heard from parents over the years that they would like to see an early childhood option on our campus. The Independent School is like family to so many, they want to see their children grow up here.”
An architect has begun working on a new layout for the early childhood center; construction is expected to begin later this fall, officials said.
An informational meeting about the new school will be held at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 30, officials said. For more information, contact Andrea Gartman, director of admissions, at 316-686-0152, ext. 406.
Suzanne Perez Tobias: 316-268-6567, @suzannetobias
