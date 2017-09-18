More Videos

Education

Original Pizza Hut building moves to new home on WSU campus

Eagle staff

September 18, 2017 1:03 PM

The original Pizza Hut building was moved Monday morning from one end of Wichita State University to the Innovation Campus.

Plans call for the building to become a museum, which will house a collection of Pizza Hut memorabilia.

The building moved from its first site at Kellogg and Bluff to WSU in 1986. Wichita brothers Dan and Frank Carney started Pizza Hut in 1958.

“It was the birthplace of the Pizza Hut,” Dan Carney told the Wichita Eagle earlier this year. “It was a little 500-square-foot building that started the chain.”

Dan Carney was on campus Monday with his family to watch the move.

  • Original Pizza Hut building to become a museum

    Pizza Hut franchisee Bill Walsh shares just some of the memorabilia that will be in the future museum at the original Pizza Hut building at Wichita State University's Innovation Campus. (Carrie Rengers/The Wichita Eagle/Jan. 24, 1017)

Original Pizza Hut building to become a museum

Pizza Hut franchisee Bill Walsh shares just some of the memorabilia that will be in the future museum at the original Pizza Hut building at Wichita State University's Innovation Campus. (Carrie Rengers/The Wichita Eagle/Jan. 24, 1017)

crengers@wichitaeagle.com

Contributing: Jaime Green and Carrie Rengers of The Eagle

