Original Pizza Hut building moves to new home on WSU campus

Large-scale delivery: First Pizza Hut takes a trip on campus The original Pizza Hut building was moved from one end of Wichita State University to the Innovation Campus where it will become a museum. Pizza Hut co-founder Dan Carney was there with his family to watch. The original Pizza Hut building was moved from one end of Wichita State University to the Innovation Campus where it will become a museum. Pizza Hut co-founder Dan Carney was there with his family to watch. jgreen@wichitaeagle.com

