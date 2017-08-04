Oh, honey! Wichita school’s beehive project reaps sweet rewards

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:13 Giant typos on Wichita State water tower Pause 1:12 ’It wasn’t an innovative way of getting national publicity’ 2:22 The best things to do this weekend? These are the Keeper's 1:54 Lt. Gov. Colyer says 'what’s happened has happened' 3:12 Governor-in-waiting Colyer promises new tone 3:10 How to get ready for the Aug. 21 eclipse 0:52 Lou Robelli developing new industrial park 1:35 Highlights from 2021 Kansas Players MAYB National Championship 3:19 Will Alex Gordon's playing time decrease after Melky Cabrera trade? 1:52 KU's Jerrance Howard on the best part of Rome: 'I just had an amazing spaghetti dish' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Coleman Middle School in Wichita soon will begin selling the honey produced by a hive installed in Jared Hall's classroom earlier this year. The product will be $2 an ounce and available at enrollment Monday. stobias@wichitaeagle.com

Coleman Middle School in Wichita soon will begin selling the honey produced by a hive installed in Jared Hall's classroom earlier this year. The product will be $2 an ounce and available at enrollment Monday. stobias@wichitaeagle.com