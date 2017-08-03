In this file photo, Wichita Area Technical College student David Patterson works in the school’s Aviation Maintenance turbine engine class lab (Oct 18, 2016).
Education

Good news for some students: tuition at this college stays the same

By Bryan Horwath

August 03, 2017 10:35 AM

While state universities in Kansas have increased tuition rates for the 2017-18 school year, one local post-secondary institution will stand pat.

According to a news release from Wichita Area Technical College, the school will not raise tuition for the upcoming school year.

The decision, the release said, was approved by the Sedgwick County Technical Education and Training Authority, the technical college’s governing board.

“WATC is making great efforts to continue to offer a world-class education at an affordable price,” said Sheree Utash, the college’s president, in the release. “This tuition freeze will enable more students to have access to WATC career education, who otherwise might not be able to afford it.”

In June, tuition increases ranging from 2.5 percent to 2.9 percent for the six Kansas Board of Regents institutions were approved. Fall classes at WATC are set to begin on Aug. 22.

