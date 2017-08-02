Photo illustration
Wichita police collecting school supplies for Children’s Home

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

August 02, 2017 1:23 PM

The Wichita Police Department is taking donations of school supplies for the Wichita Children’s Home until Aug. 18.

Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said supplies – such as heavy-duty backpacks, pencils, paper and other items – can be dropped off at the front desk of City Hall, 455 N. Main, or any of the four police substations.

The supplies will be used by children who are at the Wichita Children’s Home, he said.

“Unfortunately, families maybe can’t afford (supplies) and can’t get all the supplies they need, so this is a great way for the community to help others ... especially kids,” he said Wednesday. “This is something that could help put a smile on a kid’s face.”

Supplies can also be dropped off at the Wichita Children’s Home, 7271 E. 37th St. North, he said.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

