New Wichita State administrator to focus on diversity, inclusion

Wichita State University has named a vice president for diversity and community engagement, a first for the school.
Marche Fleming-Randle was promoted to the new position, according to a university news release Wednesday morning. She was the Fairmount College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and the assistant to the president for diversity at WSU.
“Diversity is a strategic value of the university that we need to pursue at the highest level with excellence and enthusiasm to attract, retain and develop the best students, faculty and staff,” said WSU President John Bardo in a statement. “Fleming-Randle is an inspiring voice for diversity and a trusted adviser.”
“She’ll have leadership responsibility for many areas of the university that enhance diversity, inclusion and community engagement.”
Fleming-Randle will start in the new position in August. Her new salary is $175,000, said WSU spokesman Joe Kleinsasser.
“I look forward to working collaboratively with the faculty, staff, students and community members to build a more inclusive campus and community,” she said in a statement.
Discussions about diversity on campus ramped up after an alleged racist incident occurred following an end-of-semester student government banquet in May.
A former student government president and his family charged that he was called a racial slur by the parent of the new student government president, leading to a brief altercation. District Attorney Marc Bennett chose not to press charges.
“Wichita State University does not in any way condone or tolerate violence, discriminatory behavior or hate speech,” the university said in a May 5 statement. “We take all allegations of such matters extremely seriously, whether those allegations involve members of the WSU community or visitors to our campus.”
The university said its “efforts to create an inclusive and tolerant campus environment” would broaden after the incident. Student leaders agreed to take diversity training and host diversity town halls in the wake of the uproar and protests on campus.
